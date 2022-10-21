Jurassic World Live Tour coming to KeyBank Center in October

Families can experience the dinosaurs that bring Jurassic World to life at the KeyBank Center Oct. 21 - 23.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Have a dinosaur enthusiast in the family? The whole family can experience the excitement of Jurassic World Live Tour right here in Buffalo this fall.

Jurassic World Live Tour returns to the KeyBank Center October 21-October 23, 2022.

Iconic dinosaurs, like Velociraptor Blue and a Tyrannosaurus Rex that stands more that 40 feet tall will take center stage at the arena. There will be more than 24 life-sized dinosaurs operated by animatronics and performers.

Tickets go on sale for Jurassic World Live Tour preferred customers can purchase advance tickets beginning April 19 before tickets go on sale to the general public. You can sign up to be a preferred customer here: https://www.jurassicworldlivetour.com/signup

Tickets for the general public go on sale April 26. For more information on the show and how to purchase tickets, check out the KeyBank Center's website.