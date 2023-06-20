June 17 - Native Pride Travel Plaza

Native Pride Travel Plaza will be hosting their first ever Pride Parade this Thursday, June 22nd at 5pm until 7:30pm. They will have many events to celebrate including music and food. You can also stop by the Tallcheif Diner for rainbow themed food. To view their menu for these specials visit https://www.tallchiefdiner.com/. Native Pride Travel Plaza is located at 11359 Southwestern Blvd., Irving. To learn more about this event you can call 716-934-7539.