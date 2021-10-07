Josh Allen named cover player for new NFL mobile game

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new NFL mobile game was launched today, and the Buffalo Bills' own Josh Allen was named a cover player.
NFL Clash is the result of a collaboration between the National Football League (NFL), the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA), and Nifty Games. The game allows people to draft their own lineup and challenge rivals in quick, head-to-head matches.
In addition to Josh Allen, players can draft 120 NFL players including the Arizona Cardinals Kyler Murray, Dallas Cowboy’s Ezekiel Elliott, New York Giants’ Saquon Barkley, Carolina Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey, Kansas City Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill, Green Bay Packers’ Davante Adams, and more to come.
“I’m a big gamer, so being selected as a featured player for NFL Clash is awesome,” Allen said. “This game is quick to play, with its head-to-head gameplay and easy to pick up, and makes for some fun and fierce competition.”
Key features of the game include:
- Player versus player in live, quick-session matches
- Build your team from a roster of more than 120 NFL stars, with more players coming soon
- Coach your favorite team - all 32 NFL teams represented with 3D stadiums decorated to match
- Authentic gameplay maneuvers such as special abilities by position, unit specific moves for offense, defense, special teams and pre-snap player motion
- Enhanced gameplay experience with pre-set play calling and 20+ archetypes
- Special practice mode to help set up your team and dive into the action quickly
- Daily in-game store offers special player events and regular feature updates
NFL Clash is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play.