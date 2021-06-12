John Mulaney bringing "From Scratch" tour to Buffalo

The award-winning stand-up comedian will be in Buffalo on Saturday, June 11, 2022.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Stand-up comedian John Mulaney will bring his "From Scratch" tour to Buffalo next summer.

On Saturday, June 11, Mulaney will perform at the KeyBank Center. Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at the KeyBank Center website and johnmulaney.com.

Mulaney is known for his Netflix comedy specials, "New in Town," "The Comeback Kid," and "Kid Gorgeous at Radio City."

Mulaney as a writer for SNL created many characters, including Bill Hader's Stefon. Mulaney also created and starred in the Broadway and Netflix productions of Oh, Hello on Broadway, with costar and co-creator Nick Kroll. He has written for IFC’s Documentary Now and Netflix’s Big Mouth, on which he voices the character of Andrew.