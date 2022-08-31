Jimmie Allen concert canceled Outer Harbor

In a Facebook post, the Buffalo Waterfront said they made the difficult decision of canceling the concert and are sorry for disappointing any fans with the decision.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Country Music Association’s (CMA) 2021 “New Artist of the Year” Jimmie Allen will no longer be performing in Buffalo. Allen originally had a concert scheduled for Sunday at the Outer Harbor in Buffalo, but it is now canceled.

In a Facebook post, the Buffalo Waterfront said they made the difficult decision of canceling the concert and are sorry for disappointing any fans with the decision. Those who bought tickets will be refunded.

Allen's show on Sunday was actually a rescheduling of his original concert that was supposed to take place at Outer Harbor in June.

For those of you who don't know Allen, he is known for his songs like "Best Shot" and "Make Me Want To." He is also known for his appearances on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” and Season 20 of “American Idol” as a guest mentor.

Jimmie's concert was part of Outer Harbor's summer concert series. This is the second concert of the series that was canceled, after Nas's scheduled for July 23 was canceled as well.

