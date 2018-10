BUFFALO, N.Y. - Are you a fan of Jerry Seinfeld? Well, you're in luck. The comedian will make a stop in Buffalo in 2019.

Shea's Performing Arts Center announced Thursday that Jerry Seinfeld will return to Buffalo on Saturday, January 26, 2019.

Tickets go on-sale Friday, October 12 and start at $50. They can be purchased at www.sheas.org or the Shea’s Box Office, located at 646 Main Street.

