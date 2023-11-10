x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

Jennifer Hudson talks about the second season of her talk show on Channel 2

You can watch season 2 of "The Jennifer Hudson Show" right here on Channel 2 Monday through Friday at 3 p.m.

More Videos

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jennifer Hudson joined 2 On Your Side's midday show to talk about her upcoming second season and what you can expect to see. 

The first season of The Jennifer Hudson Show pulled off a cool surprise with a special performance at their wedding. 

Now with the upcoming season, viewers can expect to see familiar celebrities including getting personal with Shaq and his hygiene care.

You can watch season 2 of "The Jennifer Hudson Show" right here on Channel 2 Monday through Friday at 3 p.m.

The Jennifer Hudson Show is back, yal ! We’ve got a whole season full of surprises and it all starts TODAY! You do not want to miss this ! See u soon!!

Posted by Jennifer Hudson on Monday, October 2, 2023

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out