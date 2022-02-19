'In These Truths' exhibit runs through June 5 at Albright-Knox Northland

The 'In These Truths' exhibit shows off the works of 23 Black artists. It will be open at the Northland gallery through June 5.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As construction continues on the new, expanded AKG Art Museum in Buffalo, another exhibit is coming to the Albright-Knox's temporary Northland space.

It's an exhibit called "In These Truths," showing off the works of 23 Black artists. It opens Saturday.

The art gallery's director spoke Friday about why this exhibit is so important.

"The artists in this exhibition create enduring works that stand to proudly present the Black American experience in all the complexity of its grace, struggle, and accomplishment," according to Janne Sirén, the Peggy Pierce Elfvin Director.

The new exhibit will be open at the Northland gallery through June 5.