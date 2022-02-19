Home and Outdoor Living Show ongoing at Hamburg Fairgrounds

Dozens of exhibits are now on display, providing ideas for what you might want or need for your home, inside and out.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Home and Outdoor Living Show got underway Saturday in Hamburg.

"All of the vendors here are local small businesses from Western New York, so it's a great chance to shop local, talk to the experts," event promoter Mark Concilla told 2 On Your Side.

"You'll be able to see tractors, hot tubs, windows, doors. If you're looking to update your landscaping, we have some really nice landscaping displays," said Concilla.