ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. — They're stockpiling snow at HoliMont Ski Club and hoping for a little more help from Mother Nature as they gear up for opening day on December 13.

There are more than 100 snow guns firing on all trails to build the base.

Officials there say they're not sure how many trails and lifts will be open just yet, but they say stay tuned.

Non-members can ski the slopes at HoliMont from 9:30 a.m. to 4:20 p.m. Monday through Friday.

RELATED: Holiday Valley opens for 'preview weekend'

RELATED: Heavy lake effect snow possible next week for WNY

RELATED: Heather’s Weather Whys: what is wind chill?