BUFFALO, N.Y. — The unofficial end of summer is fast approaching, and with it, so will some attractions at the Buffalo Zoo.

The zoo is offering $5 admission on Labor Day, which will mark the final day for two summer attractions: OMG! Dinosaurs and Boomerang Island, which featured birds of the Australian outback.

The zoo will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday. The grounds close at 5 p.m. Parking is $5 per vehicle.

It's been a summer of additions at the zoo with Toni, a sea lion pup, and Mohan, a rhino calf, going on display. Toni was born June 6 to first time parents, resident sea lions Jesse and Dallas. Weighing in at 123.5 pounds when he was born on June 17, Mohan now weighs more than 350 pounds.

Also new this summer were two months-old Nigerian dwarf goats, Josie and Daphne. Josie is all black with a white spot on her head, and Daphne is all black.

RELATED: Behind the scenes with Sea Lion Pup Toni and Rhino Mohan at the Buffalo Zoo

RELATED: Sea lion pup Toni make her public debut at Buffalo Zoo

RELATED: Mohan meets the public at the Buffalo Zoo