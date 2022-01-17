Hawgdog to bring retro menu to Town of Niagara eatery

Hawgdog is owned by Bryan Lozinsky, who also owns Niagara Sausage Co. Meat & Deli a few minutes away on Lockport Road.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A restaurant space shuttered by flooding last summer will reopen Feb. 1 as a retro hot dog joint.

Hawgdog will lease the space at 4900 Saunders Settlement Road in the Town of Niagara attached to Dave’s Last Chance Saloon near Military Road. The space was previously occupied by Ghada Have It Mediterranean, which plans to reopen Feb. 5 at 2117 Military Road.

Hawgdog is owned by Bryan Lozinsky, who also owns Niagara Sausage Co. Meat & Deli a few minutes away on Lockport Road. He plans to use his own sausage, roast beef and other meats for the beef on weck, sausage hoagies and capicola-sausage royal subs at the restaurant.