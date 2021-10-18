Harlem Globetrotters bringing Spread Game tour to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The World Famous Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their antics to Buffalo in a newly reimagined Spread Game tour.
The trick-shooting basketball group will be at the KeyBank Center of Feb. 4, 2022.
The Globetrotters show brings part streetball and part interactive family fun.
"The Spread Game Tour introduces new premium fan experiences with unprecedented access and interaction, including celebrity court passes, meet and greets with players, and the #SQUADZONE, where fans have the opportunity to feel like part of the show," a press release about the show said.
General admission ticket sales are coming soon. Pre-sale is available to people who sign up to be a prefered customer at the Harlem Globetrotter's website.
Since their founding in 1926, the Globetrotters have traveled to 124 countries and territories on six continents with the mission to spread entertainment and the game across the world. They credit themselves for popularizing jump shot, slam dunk, and invented the half-court hook shot.