Harlem Globetrotters bringing Spread Game tour to Buffalo

The World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters will be at the KeyBank Center on Feb. 4, 2022.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The World Famous Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their antics to Buffalo in a newly reimagined Spread Game tour.

The trick-shooting basketball group will be at the KeyBank Center of Feb. 4, 2022.

The Globetrotters show brings part streetball and part interactive family fun.

"The Spread Game Tour introduces new premium fan experiences with unprecedented access and interaction, including celebrity court passes, meet and greets with players, and the #SQUADZONE, where fans have the opportunity to feel like part of the show," a press release about the show said.

The incredible Harlem Globetrotters are making their way to KeyBank Center on February 4, 2022!



More details here: https://t.co/RXPeVmaa1e pic.twitter.com/FWOiUqV4g3 — KeyBank Center (@KeyBankCtr) October 18, 2021

General admission ticket sales are coming soon. Pre-sale is available to people who sign up to be a prefered customer at the Harlem Globetrotter's website.