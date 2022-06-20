Hamburg Brewing Company debuts special beer for the Erie County Fair

The “light, crisp, refreshing and fun" ale will be available to the fair, but also anywhere that sells local brews.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Local beer and fair enthusiasts will be able to get their hands on this year's beer for the Erie County Fair.

On Monday, the Hamburg Brewing Company debuted its brew for this summer's Erie County Fair, the "Erie County Fair Deep Fried Fun."

“When we got the opportunity from the Erie County Fair to make a beer, we thought, 'what’s more fun than deep fried food?' So we threw a bunch of deep fried confections into our brewing process and what came out was a really lovely cream ale that WNYers know and love,” Jason King of Hamburg Brewing Company said about the beer.

The cream ale is described as, “light, crisp, refreshing and fun. It pairs well with anything deep fried or off the grill.”

It will be available to purchase in six-packs at local supermarkets and beer stores in about one week.