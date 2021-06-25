Grown-Up Night of Play is back at Explore and More Children's Museum

Embrace your inner child at the 90s themed adult night of play.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Explore and More Children's Museum wants you to embrace your inner child at their Grown-Up Night of Play.

The party is Friday, June 25 and kicks off at 6 p.m. This is the first adult night of play since the COVID pandemic began.

Grown-Up Night of Play will have a 90s theme complete with a DJ playing 90s music and goodie bags with some familiar party favors you may have seen during that decade like snap bracelets and "Huggies" drink boxes with an adult twist.

Explore and More Children's Museum has been down at Canalside for two years, but it actually started back in 1994.

"[We've] been around for 27 years, so we're celebrating our birthday and for the grown-ups. We're doing a 90s themed birthday party," said Kristin Scholz, Senior Development Manager at the museum.

Tickets include two-and-a-half hours of playing, learning and exploring throughout the museum. There are tickets still available, but they're going fast.