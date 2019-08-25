GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — The northbound South Grand Island Bridge is open again. In fact, it opened back up hours earlier than expected Sunday morning.

It was shut down overnight so actor and director John Krasinski and his crew could film a scene for "A Quiet Place 2."

2 On Your Side received pictures from a local photographer named Michael Scott.

Yes, we see the irony in that name, given that Krasinski played Jim Halpert on "The Office" and Jim's boss was Michael Scott, played by Steve Carell.

Krasinski could be seen up on the Grand Island bridge early Sunday morning, sporting a full beard and a baseball hat.

It was not clear if he's directing the scene or if he was actually in it.

Much of the filming for this movie has taken place in Western New York during the past few months, with scenes being shot in both Oclott and Akron. There will also be scenes shot in North Tonawanda.

