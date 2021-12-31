Hochul gives 'Jeopardy' contestant a 2nd chance at clue

The Brooklyn resident failed to buzz in on the 'Jeopardy' clue that read, 'In 2021, she became the first female governor of New York state.'

ALBANY, N.Y. — A New York resident and “Jeopardy” contestant who was stumped this week by a clue about his state’s governor got a do-over.

Ben Walthall joined Gov. Kathy Hochul’s virtual coronavirus briefing Friday to tell her he knows who she is now. Hochul says New Yorkers “believe in second chances” before introducing Walthall.

The clue was read again Friday, and Walthall correctly responded, “Who is Kathy Hochul?”

Hochul told Walthall there are no hard feelings. She says she doesn't have a long memory, “so we’re good.”