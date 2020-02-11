Governor Cuomo's press briefings joked about on "SNL" by host John Mulaney

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was a topic of the opening monologue during NBC's "Saturday Night Live" this past weekend.
This past weekend's show was hosted by comedian John Mulaney, it was his fourth time hosting and during his opening monologue, Mulaney brought up a joke about Governor Cuomo and his daily COVID-19 televised press briefings.
"A lot of people were binge watching shows during quarantine. I watched a series that I absolutely loved. It was an hour long dramady called, "The Daily Press Conferences of Governor Andrew Cuomo," Mulaney said.
The full transcript of Mulaney's monologue is below:
"It told the story of an Italian-American father, who after being an empty nester finds himself quarantining with his two daughters, he learns a lot of about being a father and a little bit about being a governor. I loved those press conferences, he would walk out every day, a little too excited, and he'd sit down and go, 'Today is Tuesday,' a hint of pride he remembered the day, as if backstage one of his friends was like, 'There's no way you're remembering the day!' 'You watch me!' He'd get out there and start his rhythm, ya know, he'd be like, 'We are New York, and we are New York Tough, and we are New York Tough because we are New York Strong, and we are New York Strong because we are New York Kind', he was talking like Smurf language after a while. What Cuomo did that was brilliant, was that he tried to relate to us with his own problems. Like, sometimes he'd be talking about a situation we were all going through and it was clearly just some stuff going down in the Cuomo household at that moment. He'd be like, 'I know we're all trying to figure this out, let's say your brothers wife wants to take the kids to see grandma and you go, 'they can't see grandma, grandma is vulnerable, she's elderly' but she says, 'well what if the kids come half way in the house and she stays on the other side of the kitchen,' I'm going, 'It's airborne, this thing, you can't have grandma even in the kitchen.'
"I am worried that when coronavirus is over, that Cuomo won't realize his show is over, Like, I'm scared he'll take it on the road and try to play stadiums and come out and be like, 'Hey! Who wants to hear about my daughter's boyfriend?' and everyone's like, 'Play COVID!' And by the way, he's out least weird politician in America."
You can watch the full opening monologue from NBC's "Saturday Night Live" here.
*WARNING: Explicit language is used*