Governor Cuomo's press briefings joked about on "SNL" by host John Mulaney

"It told the story of an Italian-American father, who after being an empty nester finds himself quarantining with his two daughters, he learns a lot of about being a father and a little bit about being a governor. I loved those press conferences, he would walk out every day, a little too excited, and he'd sit down and go, 'Today is Tuesday,' a hint of pride he remembered the day, as if backstage one of his friends was like, 'There's no way you're remembering the day!' 'You watch me!' He'd get out there and start his rhythm, ya know, he'd be like, 'We are New York, and we are New York Tough, and we are New York Tough because we are New York Strong, and we are New York Strong because we are New York Kind', he was talking like Smurf language after a while. What Cuomo did that was brilliant, was that he tried to relate to us with his own problems. Like, sometimes he'd be talking about a situation we were all going through and it was clearly just some stuff going down in the Cuomo household at that moment. He'd be like, 'I know we're all trying to figure this out, let's say your brothers wife wants to take the kids to see grandma and you go, 'they can't see grandma, grandma is vulnerable, she's elderly' but she says, 'well what if the kids come half way in the house and she stays on the other side of the kitchen,' I'm going, 'It's airborne, this thing, you can't have grandma even in the kitchen.'