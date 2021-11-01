x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

Got an axe to grind? Lasertron will now let you throw one

Lasertron added axe throwing at its Rochester location in May and in Amherst this fall, according to a press release.
Credit: Google Earth

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Add axe-throwing to the list of activities at Lasertron in Amherst.

The entertainment center at 5101 N. Bailey Ave. also has laser tag, cyber sports, mini-golf, arcade games and big wheel racing. Lasertron added axe throwing at its Rochester location in May and in Amherst this fall, according to a press release.

Axe throwing is a target sport, much like darts, except people are throwing axes at the target. Each lane can be rented with a minimum of four players and maximum of eight and comes with an axe-throwing coach and lounge seating.

Read the full story from our partners at Buffalo Business First.

Related Articles

In Other News

Deep Sea Divers Carve Pumpkins Underwater for Halloween This Year