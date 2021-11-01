Got an axe to grind? Lasertron will now let you throw one

Lasertron added axe throwing at its Rochester location in May and in Amherst this fall, according to a press release.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Add axe-throwing to the list of activities at Lasertron in Amherst.

The entertainment center at 5101 N. Bailey Ave. also has laser tag, cyber sports, mini-golf, arcade games and big wheel racing. Lasertron added axe throwing at its Rochester location in May and in Amherst this fall, according to a press release.

Axe throwing is a target sport, much like darts, except people are throwing axes at the target. Each lane can be rented with a minimum of four players and maximum of eight and comes with an axe-throwing coach and lounge seating.