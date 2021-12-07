Goo Goo Dolls will bring 2022 tour to KeyBank Center

The show next September will be the finale of the band's North American tour.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo's own Goo Goo Dolls, will be bringing their North American tour to their hometown next year.

On Saturday, September 24, 2022 the Goo Goo Dolls will play the final show of the tour at KeyBank Center downtown.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 16 at 10 a.m. and range in price from $29.50 to $99.50.

In a statement, Johnny Rzeznik says “it’s a dream come true for us to be able to return home and play the premiere venue in Buffalo, a city that’s always meant so much to us. We can’t wait to share such a special night with all of our hometown friends and family."

Bassist and vocalist Robby Takac said "it’s going to be great to be able to do a full scale summer show downtown again. It’s been way too long and it’s definitely time for something special like this again!”