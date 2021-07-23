Glad 2 Be Here: A new campaign and song from Two On Your Side

Goo Goo Dolls co-founder Robby Takac, Cami Clune from NBC's The Voice and music producer Grabbitz all worked together to create the new song.

Glad 2 Be Here.

It is a simple slogan, now with some big star power behind it.

Two On Your Side approached Goo Goo Dolls co-founder Robby Takac about bringing the slogan to musical life.

"We just started working on some songs together and everything just sort of lined up at the same time" said Takac, who recruited some talented friends.

Producer Nick Chiari, who goes by the name Grabbitz and Cami Clune, the Western New York native who competed on the Voice joined Takac to put together a new Glad 2 Be Here song.

Because of the pandemic, all of this musical talent was at home in Buffalo and able to collaborate.

The result is a new "Glad 2 Be Here" song that Two On Your Side has produced several videos for. You will see them on air during the Olympic Games and you can watch them on our Glad 2 Be Here YouTube playlist.