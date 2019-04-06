BUFFALO, N.Y. — R&B singers Ginuwine and Jeffrey Osborne will take the stage on Saturday, June 8 during the 5th Annual University United Festival.

The event kicks off with a parade at noon that begins at the corner of East Amherst Street and Bailey Avenue. Families and the community can then enjoy free amusement rides, food, the concert, and vendors from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Rotary Field on the UB South Campus.

The festival is sponsored by the University District Community Development Association and University District Council Member Rasheed Wyatt.

You can learn more about the event here.