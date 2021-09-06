Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias to perform at the Erie County Fair

Comedian will bring his 'Beyond the Fluffy World Tour' to the fair on August 20.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Erie County Fair announced Wednesday that comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias will perform at the fair grandstand this summer.

Iglesias, who also starred in the Netflix series, "Mr. Iglesias, will bring his 'Beyond the Fluffy World Tour' to the fair on August 20.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a limited number of tickets available, as well as safety guidelines in place. Tickets will be available in pods of 2, 4 and 6 seats.

Tickets go on sale July 1. You can purchase them through www.ECFair.org or by phone at 1-888-223-6000.