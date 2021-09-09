'Frozen' heralds the return of live theater to Shea's, starting Friday night

The Tony-nominated musical opens a two-week stay that will run through Friday, September 24.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It is the night many Western New Yorkers have been waiting for for a long time.

Buffalo's Theatre District comes back to life in a big way Friday as the Tony-nominated musical "Frozen" kicks off its North American tour at Shea's on Friday night.

Due to the COVID pandemic, it's been 548 days since the theater's last curtain call, but it will be lights up at 7:30 p.m. for the show based on the Oscar-winning film. The two-week engagement runs Tuesday through Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2 and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 1 and 6:30 p.m. through Friday, September 24.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, along with Shea's President Michael Murphy and special guest Jack Eldon, VP Domestic Touring and Regional Engagements for Disney, will take part in lighting the Shea's Buffalo sign at 6 p.m.

The stage production features over 300 handmade costumes, along with all of the songs from the film plus 12 brand new songs.

Everyone entering the theater, regardless of age, must have a ticket. Children under 2 years old are not permitted in the theater. Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the lobby, and masks are required regardless of vaccination status.

Important to note, concession stands and bars will not be open. No outside food or beverages will be allowed in the theatre.

Shea's says its policies will follow safety protocols from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, New York State and Erie County and will continue to evolve as conditions change.

Tickets are still available online or at the Shea's Buffalo Theatre Box Office. Orders for groups of ten or more may be placed by calling Mary Oshei at (716) 604-4769.