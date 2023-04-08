'Fluffy' performs at Lucille Ball Festival, opens new exhibit featuring an item from him

Comedian Gabriel Iglesias, also known as 'Fluffy' performed last night at the National Comedy Center, but also had the chance to cut the ribbon on the new exhibit.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The Lucille Ball Festival is taking place all this weekend, and on Thursday one of the headliners was able to open exhibit featuring one of their items.

He cut the ribbon on a display featuring the shirt he wore during his record-breaking sold-out performance at Dodger Stadium in 2022.



"Yeah, I feel very honored that you guys have asked me to participate in this. Yeah, it's been 26 years when I first started I had hair, hope, happiness, a house. I had all those things. Now we're here. Yeah. But now thank you very, very much and I hope everybody continues to come out and support this because this is incredible," Iglesias said.

