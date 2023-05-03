Another eatery joins food and drink hub at Buffalo's Five Points

The hub started with Five Points Bakery & Toast Café, which opened in 2009 at 429 Rhode Island St.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — When Deacon Tasker and his wife, Cassie, decided to expand their East Aurora business into Buffalo, the Five Points neighborhood on the West Side was their first choice.

In early April, the couple paid $450,000 for property at 488 W. Utica St.. Rosie’s Handcrafted Ice Cream should open there by year’s end, offering ice cream, craft beer and cocktails.

It is the latest in a string of food and drink businesses to open in Five Points, joining longstanding restaurants like Left Bank and Macky’s Essex Street Pub, each operating for more than 30 years.