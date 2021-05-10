Fitz and The Tantrums coming to Artpark this summer

Tickets for the July 6 concert go on sale this Friday May 14.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Fitz and The Tantrums are making a stop in Lewiston this summer as part of Tuesdays in the Park.

The band will be performing on the Artpark Amphitheater stage with Colony House on Tuesday, July 6.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 14 at 10 a.m. General Admission Lawn seats start at $19.

Tickets will be available for purchase at ticketmaster.com and will be sold in groups of four until further notice.

There will be health and safety protocols in place, including social distancing and face coverings. All concert goers must show proof of full vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test and complete a basic COVID-19 health screening/questionnaire.

Artpark says more event announcements will be coming soon.