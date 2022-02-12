First Night Family Party Pack for 2020 revealed

For $20, you get a party kit which includes balloons, a disco light bulb, plus free vouchers to the Buffalo Zoo lights display, and food recipes.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday, we got our first look at this year's First Night Family Party Pack.

Twenty random boxes also include a $20 Tops gift card.

This year's virtual event includes a free event featuring 10 kid-friendly entertainers on New Year's Eve.

You do not have to buy a pack to see the free New Year's Eve performance.

Officials say the decision to keep the event virtual was made with input from past participants.

"When the pandemic hit in 2020, we have to shift gears," Carrie Meyer, executive director for Independent Health Foundation said.

"For the last two years we've been hosting a virtual platform, this will be our third year and we are proud to say that we surveyed a lot of our participants to ask would you prefer to go back to a space, locations or would you prefer the comfort and the safety of your own home. And the majority said 'we would prefer to do it in our own home.'"