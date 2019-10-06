Buffalo is getting closer to another big attraction at Canalside: the Buffalo Heritage Carousel.

2 On Your Side on Monday got a look inside the Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum, where they're putting the finishing touches on the animals that will be part of the 95-year-old ride.

There's no opening date set yet, but they're hoping to have this work done by the end of the year, then assemble it next year.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Shark Girl to get a $50,000 facelift this fall

Shark Girl: The four-year rise of a viral icon

New mural featuring Goo Goo Dolls slides into North Buffalo