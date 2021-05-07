Final trailer released for "A Quiet Place Part II"

The movie was filmed back in 2019 at several locations across WNY including Akron and the Grand Island Bridges.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York will have its silver screen moment this spring as "A Quiet Place Part II" hits theaters at the end of May. Before the pandemic shutdown most productions and movie theaters, the stars were in our area filming scenes for the thriller.

The movie features husband and wife acting duo John Krasinski and Emily Blunt. It is about a family trying to survive in a post-apocalyptic world with monsters that have super hearing. On Thursday, Krasinski posted the final trailer for the movie on his social media pages.

The nearly two-minute clip features some spots Western New Yorkers know well like the Grand Island Bridges as well as streets in Akron, North Tonawanda, and Olcott. Back in 2019 film crews were spotted at Barcelona Harbor along Lake Erie in Westfield. There were also several scenes filmed in New Paltz, NY where the original movie was also filmed.

Some Western New Yorkers may even see themselves on the big screen since there was a casting call for extras for the scenes shot in Akron.

"A Quiet Place Part II" was originally scheduled for release on March 18, 2020, in the U.K. and March 20, 2020, in North America, but was delayed several times due to the pandemic. Now, the movie will be in theaters on May 28 in the U.S., and unlike other premiers lately, this film will not be released on streaming platforms at the same time as the theater premier. In his original post, Krasinski used the hashtag #TheatersAreBack.