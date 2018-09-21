Jack Black and Cate Blanchett trade affectionate barbs in The House with a Clock in its Walls. That's most of what makes this film fun,

Gore-master Eli Roth directed this film but proves he can turn in a film that’s hugely entertaining but only mildly scary.

This story about a young orphan who goes to live with his strange uncle who turns out to be a warlock…a nice warlock mind you… It's a mild horror film with kid-friendly scares and an utter lack of gore, if you don’t count the pumpkin innards. It’s rated-PG for thematic elements including sorcery, some action, scary images, rude humor and language. It’s mostly the flawless and imaginative special effects AND the comedic chemistry between Blanchett and Black that conjures up 4 out of 5 boxes of popcorn. It’s really a charming little film.

On the other hand, Assassination Nation is a violent, bloody thriller about how a small town just loses its mind and descents into lawless bloody violence in the wake of a data breach. It’s rated-R for disturbing bloody violence, strong sexual material including menace, pervasive language, and for drug and alcohol use - all involving teens. It’s not an easy film to watch, but I think it’s an awfully good one and deserves 4 out of five boxes of popcorn. The premise is a bit far-fetched, and it’s violent and sensual, but it takes on important issues about social media and privacy.

It’s like 1988’s Heathers, but with more social awareness.

If you’re in the mood for a more conventional drama, The Children Act might just fill the bill.

Emma Thompson brings it as Britain’s answer to Judge Judy in The Children Act. Kidding aside, this is a pretty nuanced and compelling drama centering around religious freedom versus a child’s life.

It’s rated-R for a sexual reference. It’s full of wonderful performances and tells a couple of great stories. My judgment is that it’s a 4 and a half out of five popcorn box adult drama…in the best sense of the word ‘adult.’

For those of you who like your dramas set in the past, Lizzie is out on area screens this weekend. It’s a retelling of the Lizzie Borden murders. It’s rated-R for violence and grisly images, nudity, a scene of sexuality and some language. I think,since it has Kristen Stewart and Chloë Sevigny, it must have real potential. Critics don’t seem to agree.

And amidst much ballyhoo and a good deal of star power, Life Itself opens this weekend. This multi-generational drama is rated-R for language including sexual references, some violent images and brief drug use. Critics don’t seem to be saying anything nice about it.

Oh, and Michael Moore’s latest documentary, Fahrenheit 11/9 opens this weekend. It’s all about our current presidential administration. So there all kinds of movie choices out there.

