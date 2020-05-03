BUFFALO, N.Y. — It was a big day for a father-and-son duo here in Buffalo: They were named honorary Buffalonians on Thursday.

Fred and Christopher Olen Ray are movie producers, and they're back here in Buffalo to shoot their 15th film here in the Queen City.

The two first came to Buffalo to make movies seven years ago, and they kept coming back.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says a few years ago he made a friendly wager with the two that he would name a day after them when they shot their 15th movie in Buffalo, and Thursday was the day.

"I've never seen a city or an area that's more in-tune with its own history. Everywhere you go people are in love with Buffalo. it's incredible," said Fred, who went on to say he's never had a bad day here in Buffalo.

