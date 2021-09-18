Family fun day event being held Sunday to celebrate Hispanic culture

The Frank Lloyd Wright’s Martin House is where the celebration of Latino art, culture, food, and heritage will be held honoring Hispanic Heritage Month.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Hispanic Heritage Council of WNY is hosting a free community event Sunday to celebrate Hispanic culture.

The Frank Lloyd Wright’s Martin House is where the celebration of Latino art, culture, food, and heritage will be held honoring Hispanic Heritage Month.

The event is open to the public. There will be art projects and games from many of our local cultures including Albright-Knox, Graycliff, Buffalo Zoo, and Explore.

There will be storytime led by the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library, along with traditional dance performances from local dance groups Amor & Heritage and El Batey.

The Martin House will be open for guests to walk through at no cost, and the Museum Store, located in the Martins’ carriage house, will be open.

Also, free bus transportation from West Side Community Services is available.