Family Feud auditions are coming to Buffalo

Auditions are being held virtually via Zoom.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you're a fan of Family Feud, get ready, because auditions are coming to Buffalo.

The game show announced on their Facebook page over the weekend that they are looking for families from Buffalo to participate.

Auditions are being held virtually via Zoom. Here are just a few of the qualifications you must meet in order to be considered:

You must have 5 family members related by blood, marriage or legal adoption.

You must be a U.S. citizen or have permission to work within the United States.

There is no age requirement to be on Family Feud, but we suggest that contestants are 15 years or older due to the nature of the questions.