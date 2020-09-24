Fall fair food event coming to Eastern Hills Mall

The event will take place Columbus Day weekend; Saturday, October 10 - Monday, October 12 from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Hammerl Amusements will once again be hosting a Grab 'N Go fair food event at the Eastern Hills mall.

The local family owned and operated carnival will be bringing the fall season's best food options to the event.

The event will take place Columbus Day weekend; Saturday, October 10 - Monday, October 12 from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Carnival food vendors will be serving up fall favorites such as: hot cider, fresh made donuts, and candy and caramel apples. There will also be a farm stand with pumpkins, gourds and apples with an artisan market on site.

This past summer, Hammerl Amusements held a similar event at the mall.