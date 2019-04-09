BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new exhibit is coming to the Explore and More Children's Museum at Canalside.

On Wednesday morning they loaded in the materials they need to build the new the Person Centered Services Treehouse there.

It's sponsored by the local group that helps people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and it will be specially designed for them, including a wheelchair lift to get up into the treehouse.

It should be open early next year.

