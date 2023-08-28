x
Zach Bryan coming to Buffalo on 2024 tour

The singer also just announced his fourth album.
Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Zach Bryan

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Country fans will have another performance in Buffalo to look forward to next year.

Zach Bryan announced his 2024 tour shortly after the announcement of his new album. The tour will include a stop in buffalo on March 10 at the KeyBank Center.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale on September 8 for the general public following a presale on September 6.

More information about tickets and the tour can be found on Zach Bryan's website.

Bryan's current tour, Burn, Burn, Burn, is set to wrap up in Kansas City this fall. 

