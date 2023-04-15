World Art Day celebrated a day early in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Saturday is World Art Day, but on Friday night, West Side Community Services and Rich's wanted to celebrate early with a free community event.
Several hands-on art activities were featured, from playing musical instruments to sculpting clay or dance. The Friday event was all about creating new experiences for those who attended.
"Maybe they've found a new art medium they enjoyed. Maybe they've learned about an organization they didn't know about that provides art services in Western New York. Maybe they've never been in our building before and they realize, 'I live right down the street, and there's this place that has cool events and things for my kids to do.' And maybe they've met some of their neighbors that they've never met before, that's always great too," Mary Schaefer of West Side Community Services said.
If you missed out on Friday's event, West Side Community Services will be hosting their "Rock the Block" on Vermont Street on August 23.