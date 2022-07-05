WNY celebrates Free Comic Book Day

Anyone who made a donation to FeedMore WNY at the Collector's Inn was able to get their pictures taken with Western New York's superheroes.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The annual International Free Comic Book Day returned on Saturday, and comic shops all across Western New York took part in the event.

2 On Your Side stopped by the Collector's Inn, on Delaware Avenue in Kenmore, to see what they had in store. They told us they teamed up with WNY Deadpool, WNY Cosplayers, and FeedMore WNY for a food drive.

Organizers say there's a comic book for everybody.

"Now it's up to about 50 books that were available that somebody could get for free this year," Wendy Fadeley, the comics manager at Collector's Inn, told 2 On Your Side.

"But just to keep the whole comic book thing going, lots of digitalized things and reading online. But to actually have the paper in hand is always a nice thing. And to get some of the younger kids interested, there's books for all ages."