Winter Carnival Weekend now underway in Ellicottville

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. — Saturday marked the first day of Holiday Valley's annual winter carnival down in Ellicottville.

Saturday morning began with a safety patrol cookout, followed by face painting, scavenger hunts, and some live music. The events will wrap up Saturday night with a Mardi Gras parade.

Anyone was welcome to join in and walk with the floats.

Organizers said there was a two-year hiatus because of the COVID pandemic.

Now that the annual event is back, there is something for the whole family, according to Jane Eshbaugh of Holiday Valley.

"We're celebrating the end of a good winter, the beginning of a great spring season," she said. "And everyone is so happy to have winter carnival back this year."

The fun continues Sunday with a pancake breakfast at 9 a.m.