The Williamsville Holiday Market showcased a slew of family-friendly events on Saturday.

The event, which began at 10 a.m., was held in the village along Main Street. There was no shortage of arts, crafts, businesses, trolley rides, strolling carolers, plus photos with Santa. There was also a stocking-stuffer event specifically for children.

It all leads to the candlelight tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m.

The Williamsville Business Association sponsors the event.

