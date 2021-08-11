YMCA Buffalo Niagara Turkey Trot 2021

Registration for the 126th YMCA Turkey Trot opens on Thursday, August 12th

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 126th YMCA Buffalo Niagara Turkey Trot is a Thanksgiving Day tradition and it's the oldest consecutively run footrace in the world!! This year the traditional 8K will return to a Live Event and also offer a Virtual option for participation. On-line registration opens at 11am on Thursday, August 12th.

There are two ways you can participate in the 126th YMCA Turkey Trot:

In-Person – be one of 14,000 to race down Delaware Avenue on Thanksgiving morning.

Virtually – take part in WNY’s annual 8K race at the time and place of your choosing between Thursday, November 25 and Sunday, November 28.

The live event has a capacity limit of 14,000 and is always a sell out, register on-line to reserve your spot. CLICK here to register. The first 1,200 registrants receive 2021 Commerative YMCA Turkey Trot Gloves.

8K LIVE Event RUN/WALK This prestigious point-to-point 8k (4.97 miles) begins outside of the Delaware Family YMCA, Thursday, November 25th at 9am and runs downtown to the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center for an amazing post-race party and the perfect way to kick off your Thanksgiving!

Registration: Price increases to $42.00 after September 30, 2021 at 11:59pm EDT.

This year celebrates the 126th running of the YMCA Turkey Trot, an 8K route that is open to all levels of runners and walkers. Participants can join as individuals or form a team. Costumes are encouraged at this annual event, prizes will be awarded to the top 3 group and individual costumes. CLICK here for details.

Thanksgiving day is all about the food and the YMCA Turkey Trot wants to honor all the amazing Thanksgiving Day chefs by awarding prizes for the best Thanksgiving Day Turkey and/or side dish. CLICK here for details. Winners will be announced the week of November 29th.

Proceeds from the YMCA Turkey Trot helps fund YMCA programs that empower youth, improve community health, and ensure access to all. YMCA Buffalo Niagara is a charitable, community-based organization dedicated to strengthening community through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Throughout its history, proceeds raised from the YMCA Turkey Trot have played a vital role in helping youth, families and seniors connect with the resources they need to learn, grow, and thrive.