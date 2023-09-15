World's Largest Yard Sale is underway in Hamburg

The World's Largest Yard Sale is underway at the Hamburg Fairgrounds. More than 100 vendors, crafters, and sellers were there Friday for day one.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Another annual tradition is going on Friday and Saturday in the Southtowns.

The World's Largest Yard Sale is underway at the Hamburg Fairgrounds. More than 100 vendors, crafters, and sellers were there Friday for day one, which wrapped up at 4 p.m. The event resumes at 9 a.m. Saturday and runs until 4 p.m.

There will be plenty of opportunities for you to find a bargain on some items you might be on the lookout for.

There is also food, wine, and the return of the Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market.