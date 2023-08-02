Ticket presale for the World's Largest Disco announced

The World's Largest Disco has announced when presale tickets for the groovy event will be available to purchase.

The Disco will be held on Saturday, November 25 at the Buffalo convention center, and people will have the chance to purchase both regular and VIP tickets, as well as a 'Beat the Line' presale opportunity, as early as this week.

'Beat the Line' presale for $110 will begin on August 3 at 10 a.m., and includes:

'BTL' General Admission Tickets: The BTL General Admission tickets include an additional donation that allows you the earliest access for general admission tickets.

'BTL' VIP tickets: The BTL VIP tickets include an additional donation that allows the earliest access for VIP tickets.

'BTL' VIP tickets w/ song Sponsor: This VIP ticket package that includes a song sponsor and either 2 or 4 VIP tickets that allows you the earliest access for VIP tickets.

A password is not required for 'Beat the Line' presale purchases.

Presale for general admission at $90 and VIP at $199 will begin on August 5 at 10 a.m. for those guests who purchased a ticket in their name for the event last year. Those people should expect to be on a mailing list have received a password to access the sale.

Presale for the general public begin at $95 and will be on August 12 at 10 a.m., and will not require a password to purchase.

The World's Largest Disco has been in Buffalo since 1979, and at the time the Guinness Book of World Records had confirmed that the crowd of 13,000 makes it the largest disco event of all time. Fast forward to 2022, and the disco now continues to attract a large crowd, sells out of tickets fast, and raises $7.3 million for charity. The 2023 will be the discos 30 anniversary celebration.