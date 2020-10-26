BUFFALO, N.Y. — Support local veterans and thier families at the 11th Annual WNY Heroes Red, White & Blue "Virtual" Gala on Friday, November 6th. This annual event raises much needed funds to directly aid local veterans and thier families. This year's Gala will be a virtual event on Friday, November 6th. There will be auction items and changes to win "One -on Ones" with NFL and NHL players and celebrities. There will also be an on-line auction and raffle baskets.