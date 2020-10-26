x
WNY Heroes - Red, White & Blue Virtual Gala

Support local Veterans at the 11th Annual WNY Heroes Red, White & Blue Virtual Gala on Nov 6th
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Support local veterans and thier families at the 11th Annual WNY Heroes Red, White & Blue "Virtual" Gala on Friday, November 6th.  This annual event raises much needed funds to directly aid local veterans and thier families. This year's   Gala will be a virtual event on Friday, November 6th.  There will be auction items and changes to win "One -on Ones" with NFL and NHL players and celebrities.  There will also be an on-line auction and raffle baskets.  

Join the festivities on Friday November 6th at 7pm for the live event - visit WNY Heroes Facebook page for details. 

For more information and to purchase tickets and or make a donation visit www.WNYHeroes.org.   