Annual BBQ fundraiser returns to benefit Wings Flights of Hope

Wings Flights of Hope returns with their annual BBQ fundraiser on August 5, 2023.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Looking to have some BBQ and donate to a good cause? Wings Flights of Hope is hosting their annual Buffalo BBQ fundraiser to raise funds for their cause.

Wings Flights of Hope was created to help people in need get air transportation for medical and humanitarian purposes. The BBQ will be held on August 5 from 4 p.m. - 11 p.m. at The Wings Meeting Place in Orchard Park on 3964 California Rd.

Wings Flights are available to those that may need medical attention, including troops, free of charge thanks to ongoing donations and fundraisers they hold.

The fundraiser event will have live bands, food, drinks, raffles, and more. Admission for the event will be available both in person at the event and online.

Those interested in purchasing a ticket online can click here.

