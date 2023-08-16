Wilson Fire Company invites the community to celebrate 100 years with a weekend festival

The Wilson Fire Company is a hosting a special weekend celebration to mark 100 years of service within the community.

WILSON, N.Y. — The Wilson Fire Company is inviting the community to come celebrate 100 years in service with them for a weekend long celebration. Admission for the events is free to all, and anyone interested is encouraged to join in on the fun.

The celebration will be on August 24-26, and has a schedule of

Throwback Thursday Bingo at 5 p.m.

Friday Vintage Vehicles and Antique Muster at 5 p.m.

Saturday Fireman's Marketplace at 10 a.m., Parade at 5 p.m., and Fireworks at dusk.

The admission for Bingo is $5, and $1 a board for every game.

Fireman's Marketplace will include a farm market, wineries, crafts, chowder, and more for people to browse throughout the day.

During the fireworks people can enjoy the beer tent and live music from popular high energy band The Bomb. This will be the first year the company has celebrated with fireworks, and is excited to give the community a fun night.

Bingo on Thursday... Vintage Car Show on Friday.. and then there is Saturday... so much stuff that you might see... Posted by Wilson Fire Company #1 on Friday, July 21, 2023