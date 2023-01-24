Willie Hutch Jones Educational and Sports Program 8th Annual S.T.E.A.M. Fair

Saturday, March 25th -Free to Participate and Free to Attend

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Calling all students Grades 3-12! This is your chance to show off your knowledge in all things S.T.E.A.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) at the Willie Hutch Jones Educational and Sports Program S.T.E.A.M Fair on Saturday, March 25th at 11:30am at the Burchfield Penney Art Center (1300 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo, 14222). Register today on-line at whjsc.org.

Students Grades 3-12 are invited to take part and it's free to participate and free to attend. Participants are eligible to win awesome prizes and a Free Ticket to the WHJESP S.T.E.A.M. Expedition! Middle School and elementary winners win a day trip to Rochester Institute of Technology Imagine RIT exhibit day.

Teachers that enter an entire class win a fun filled pizza party and a Wegmans gift card. For more information Click Here.

The theme for the 8th WHJESP S.T.E.A.M Fair is "All Things S.T.E.A.M. Students are invited to select anyone (1) of the five (5) elements of S.T.E.A.M and submit an invention, experiment, or expression in that category.

S - Science

T - Technology

E - Engineering

A - Art

M - Math

Projects must include A model (prototype) or plan (sketch) of your project, including clear labels and descriptions

Projects should answer these questions:

Why did you choose your category?

How does it affect you, someone you know personally, or your community?

How were you inspired?

What challenges were you faced with along the way and how you were able to overcome those challenges?

Projects can also include:

Pictures that you used for reference.

The steps you took to develop your project.

Quotes or additional feedback from someone who has viewed or interacted with your project.