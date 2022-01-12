Willie Hutch Jones Education Sports Program Hybrid Science Fair

Open to all students Grades 3-12! Register by Feb. 18th

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Willie Hutch Jones Education Sports Program 7th Annual Science Fair is open to all students in grades 3-12. This year's event will be a hybrid Science Showcase celebrating STEAM —Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math.

Students in grades 3 -12 are invited to submit a creative responses to a question about Technology, the T in STEAM! Students can register on-line - CLICK Here for registration details.

The 7th Annual WHJESP 2022 Hybrid Science Showcase will take place on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the Burchfield Penney Art Center and it will also include a virtual aspect.

If your child loves STEAM and technology this is a great opportunity to showcase thier creativity.

Willie Hutch Jones Education Sports Program provides children after school activities and summer camps, at no cost. Programs are centered around character building activities through academics, sports, and the arts.

For more information visit whjsc.org