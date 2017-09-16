x
9/16-9/17: Williamsville Fall Fest

The fun returns on Island Park this Fall in the village of Williamsville this weekend
Credit: willvill.com

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Williamsville Fall Fest returns to Island Park in Williamsville, NY this Friday 9/16 and Saturday 9/17.

On Friday, 9/16:

  • 10:00 am - 4:00 pm Scarecrow Building - Mischler’s Florist, 118 S. Forest Road
  • 5:00 pm Beer Tent Opens on Island Park - 5565 Main Street
  • 7:00 pm Nerds Gone Wild- $5 Cover Charge beginning at 6:00pm with a portion of proceeds to benefit Shawn’s Heroes for Life.

Food on the Island: Blue Fire BBQ and Cheesy Chick Food Truck

On Saturday, 9/17:

  • 8:00 am – 1:00 pm Farmer’s Market - Town Hall Parking Lot
  • 10:00 am - 4:00 pm Scarecrow Building - Mischler’s Florist, 118 South Forest Road
  • 12:00 - 4:00 pm Fall Folly- Pick up your bag and map at The Irishman, 5601 Main Street, Travel the Village, and get goodies from participating businesses
  • 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm Kids Activities on the Island
  • 12:00 pm Beer Tent Opens on Island Park - 5565 Main Street
  • 3:30 pm Captain Tom & The Hooligans- Playing under the Beer Tent on Island Park
  • 7:00 pm The Rig- Playing under the Beer Tent on Island Park with No Cover Charge

Food on the Island: Blue Fire BBQ, 4:00 pm – 10:00 pm

This event is sponsored by Shawn's Heroes For Life, Samuel Adams Octoberfest, Cornerstone Community Federal Credit Union, and Warsteiner. Please visit here for more information.

